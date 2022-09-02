Waco man arrested on trafficking charge, accused of abusing 13-year-old

Police arrested a Waco man on charges of trafficking a 13-year-old girl who had run away from a group home earlier this month.

A 13-year-old girl called 911 at about 9:40 p.m. Aug. 20 to report a man had picked her up in his red pickup truck, made her take off her clothes and touched her breasts, according to an arrest affidavit.

Waco police arrested Jose Martinez, of Waco, at a home in the 2000 block of Edna Avenue, where the girl reported she had been taken. Martinez said he had let the girl get in his truck, but denied touching he in appropriately or watching her take off her clothes, the affidavit says.

The girl said she had run away from Trinity Home of Faith earlier in the day and was a few blocks away when a man in a red truck motioned to her and she got in his truck, according to the affidavit.

While she was in the truck, Martinez lifted up her shirt and touched her breasts before giving her $40 and taking her to his home, the affidavit says.

At the home, he gave her a change of clothes and made her change in a shed behind his house while he watched, police reported. She climbed out a window in the shed and went to a neighbor's house to call police, the affidavit says.

When police interviewed Martinez, he said a female had flagged him down while he was driving and asked for a place to sleep, the affidavit says.

Martinez told the officer he thought she was a prostitute and had offered sexual services in exchange for money, according to the affidavit.

He also said he took the girl to his house and gave her a change of clothing and a blanket to sleep in the shed behind his house, the affidavit says.

Martinez was taken to McLennan County Jail and released after about four days on $100,000 bond.