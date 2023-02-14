A Waco man was arrested last week, accused of sexually assaulting a woman in the presence of her child in December, an arrest affidavit says.

Kelvin Ronald Oneil Walker, 29, of Waco, was arrested Friday on a warrant charging second-degree felony sexual assault and released from McLennan County Jail on Saturday after posting $20,000 bail.

“The events of consent revocation were so clear that (the woman’s) minor daughter recalled and even depicted in unprovoked drawings during a forensic interview the times when Kelvin tried to force himself onto her mother with her present,” the affidavit states.

Walker put his fingers in the woman's vagina without her permission Dec. 9 at a home in the 2000 block of North Fifteenth Street while her minor daughter was there, the affidavit says.

The woman immediately went to an area hospital to report she was assaulted and receive a medical evaluation to preserve evidence by specially trained personnel, the affidavit says. The lead detective received a warrant and took DNA swabs under Walker’s fingernails, and analysis of the swabs corroborates the accusations against him, the affidavit says.

Investigative interviews of Walker, the woman and her daughter indicate Walker “regularly attempted to force himself onto (the woman) despite (her) verbally expressing no desire to be in a relationship,” the affidavit says.