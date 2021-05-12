Waco man charged with assaulting 3 women, 1 pregnant

The Waco Police Department has arrested a Waco-area man on warrants charging that he assaulted multiple women, including one who was pregnant, over several months.

Tyric Davond Crosby was detained on Tuesday on a warrant from a March 20 incident in the 2000 block of South 15th Street. According to arrest affidavits, a woman at that address reported that Crosby had assaulted her, punching her repeatedly in the face and body over several hours.

Officers photographed the injuries, including a broken nose. The woman female treated at the hospital for a concussion, according to the affidavit, and officers noted injuries including laceration and swelling to the nose and lips and contusions to the face and right thigh.

Crosby was charged with family violence and assault with bodily injury to a pregnant victim, a third-degree felony.

Crosby also had active warrants for other family violence offenses, according to the affidavits.

In a Nov. 2 case, police responded to a call in the 6500 block of Burlington Street, where a woman reported that Crosby had assault her by slapping her across the face and choking her while they were in a car, an affidavit states.