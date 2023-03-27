A Waco man has been arrested and charged with capital murder in the stabbing deaths of his mother and stepfather in South Waco on Sunday, authorities said.

Matias Maltos-Saucedo, 25, was awaiting a bond hearing Monday at McLennan County Jail in the slayings in the 2100 block of Clay Avenue, according to a Monday statement from Waco police spokesperson Cierra Shipley. The victims are the suspect's mother, Felipa Martinez, 59; and his stepfather, Antonio Martinez, 70, according to the statement.

Officers responded to an assault in progress call at the Clay Avenue address at 7:15 p.m. Sunday, according to police statements.

Shipley identified the suspect in the Martinez deaths as Matias Maltos-Saucedo, 25, son of Felipa Martinez and stepson of Antonio Martinez.

Maltos-Saucedo stands accused of capital murder of multiple persons, according to McLennan County Jail records. His bail should be set later in the day Monday.

When officers arrived on the scene, they found Felipa Martinez unconscious and covered in blood, according to police statements. Maltos-Saucedo was on the scene when officers arrived and taken into custody, according to police.

Officers immediately began lifesaving measures for Felipa Martinez and continued until American Medical Response personnel transported her to an area hospital, according to police. She died of her wounds later, according to police.

Antonio Martinez was pronounced dead at the scene, according to the statement.