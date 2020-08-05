You are the owner of this article.
Waco man charged with indecency with child
A Waco man was arrested Tuesday on charges he sexually abused a girl in November 2018, an arrest affidavit states.

Waco police arrested David Armando Solis-Bernal, 32, on two second-degree felony charges of indecency with a child by contact. A girl told investigators during a forensic interview that Solis-Bernal had groped her and otherwise touched her inappropriately on at least two occasions, according to the arrest affidavit.

David Armando Solis-Bernal

 Solis-Bernal

When Solis-Bernal was interviewed, he denied the allegations and "blamed the victim's mother" for the girl's report, the affidavit states. He also tried to get the girl's mother not to cooperate with police, according to the affidavit.

Solis-Bernal remained in McLennan County Jail on Wednesday with bond listed at $40,000. Jail records also indicate he is being held on an immigration detainer.

