Waco man charged with murder after Austin Avenue bar fight

Police have arrested and charged a Waco man with the murder of a bystander, who was shot and killed Saturday morning on Austin Avenue.

Waco Police Department arrested 24-year-old Ryan Trejo on Monday morning, charging him with the murder of 30-year-old Jose Martinez-Medina, another Waco resident, according to a WPD press release.

Officer Garen Bynum said the investigation of the shooting is ongoing.

The shooting occurred around 1:45 a.m. in the 700 block of Austin Avenue after a fight that started in The Warehouse bar. According to the WPD, after the fight moved outside one of the men drew a gun and fired, injuring Martinez-Medina and one other man. According to Waco Police, Martinez-Medina was a bystander who wasn’t involved in the fight that started the incident. The other man was taken to a local hospital, but Martinez-Medina was pronounced dead at the scene.

