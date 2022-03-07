Waco man charged with murder after Austin Avenue bar fight

The shooting occurred around 1:45 a.m. in the 700 block of Austin Avenue after a fight that started in The Warehouse bar. According to the WPD, after the fight moved outside one of the men drew a gun and fired, injuring Martinez-Medina and one other man. According to Waco Police, Martinez-Medina was a bystander who wasn’t involved in the fight that started the incident. The other man was taken to a local hospital, but Martinez-Medina was pronounced dead at the scene.