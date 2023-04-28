A Waco man was sentenced Friday to 60 years in prison after a jury convicted him of fatally shooting the mother of his children in 2019.

A McLennan County jury found Quest Aljabaughn Jones, 32, of Waco, guilty of murder Thursday night after about six hours of deliberation and on Friday sentenced him to 60 years in prison for the 2019 death of Sherrell Carter.

Jones was convicted of shooting Carter the night of Feb. 3, 2019, in the home they shared with their three children in the 5600 block of Wilshire Drive.

Judge Thomas West of Waco's 19th State District Court accepted the verdict and sentence from the of seven men and five women. Jones will have to serve 30 years, half his prison term, before his will be eligible to seek parole.

A trial in the case in September ended with a deadlocked jury and West declaring a mistrial.

"Our office will continue to be a voice for victims and seek harsh sentences for those who do harm in our community," District Attorney Josh Tetens said in a Friday statement.

Jones' defense attorney, Abel Reyna, said in a statement that he and Jones are displeased with the result.

"We greatly respect the jury’s verdict and all their time and careful consideration of all the evidence," Reyna said. "We will now continue the fight in the appellate court."

Assistant District Attorney Maddie Beach thanked the jury and Waco police in a Friday statement.

"Sherrell Carter’s family finally has peace thanks to the diligent and attentive jurors who took their time to ensure their decision was right and just," Beach said.

After two-and-a-half days of testimony and six hours of jury deliberation before the guilty verdict, both the state and the defense were brief in the penalty phase of the trail. The state called one witness and asked the jury for a life sentence, while the defense called one witness and asked the jury to be merciful.

As a witness for the state, Freda Brown, Carter’s mother, told the jury how her daughter’s death affected her and the children Carter had with Jones. Brown said she feels anxiety and depression and has not slept well since she got the phone call that Carter was dead.

Brown said Carter’s youngest child, a boy who was 3 when his mother died and now is 7, sometimes tells her he wants “to hurt his daddy like his daddy hurt mom.”

Carter’s mother said her oldest child, a girl who was 5 then and now is 9, misses her mother, as do her siblings.

Jones and Carter’s middle child, a girl who was 4 then and now is 8, sometimes tells her grandmother that “she wants to hurt herself so she can go Heaven and be with her mother,” Brown told the jury.

For the defense, Reyna called Quest Jones’ mother, Salona Jones, who told the jury her son loved animals as a child and learned the trade of welding. Salona Jones asked the jury to be merciful.

In the state's summation, prosecutor Will Hix told the jury they should sentence Jones not only for what he did, but also for what he threatened he would do.

“You should sentence him for what he did, shooting Sherrell in the face with her children in the home and also for the steps he took to ensure he would never be held accountable,” Hix said.

Hix told the jury a just verdict in this case is life. He said Jones should be in prison for as long as his “children will miss their mother.”

In the defense summation, Reyna thanked the jury for the careful consideration they gave in the time they deliberated before finding Jones guilty and asked them for the same consideration in their sentence. He also said they should be merciful, and that justice without mercy is no more than vengeance.