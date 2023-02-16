A Waco man accused of participating in filming sex acts with teens was awaiting sentencing Thursday on charges of human trafficking and promoting child pornography.

The jury in the 54th State District Court announced its verdict at 9:45 p.m. Wednesday in the case of George Anthony Spratt Jr., 58.

Two male victims testified in the trial that Spratt and another defendant, Willie Ross Davis Jr., raped them on several occasions over a 4 1/2-year period, starting in 2016, when one was 12 and the other was a young teen.

Prosecutors and victims said Spratt participated in recording sex acts with the boys on video. The jury convicted him on a first-degree felony charge of continuous trafficking of persons and promoting child pornography, a second-degree felony. The first charge carries a possible sentence of 25 years to life, and the second carries a charge of five to 99 years in prison.

District Judge Alan Bennett began the sentencing hearing at 10 a.m. Thursday. Bennett was appointed to Waco’s new 474th State District Court in December. He is filling in for Spratt’s trial at the request of Judge Susan Kelly of the 54th State District Court.

