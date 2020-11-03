Waco man dies in police custody after medical episode

Waco police announced a man died after suffering a medical episode while in police custody Tuesday afternoon. The man had swallowed a plastic bag officials believe contained narcotics, according to a press release from Officer Garen Bynum.

Officers stopped Leroy Jackson Jr., 55, of Waco, on a traffic violation in the 100 block of Webster Avenue just before 3 p.m., Bynum wrote. An officer saw what he believed to be illegal narcotics in the car and asked Jackson to get out of the vehicle, according to the press release.

Jackson was handcuffed without incident but had a medical episode, the press release states. Officers gave Jackson medical attention immediately, and AMR Ambulance Service and Waco Fire Department personnel arrived, Bynum wrote. Jackson was pronounced dead when he arrived at a local hospital.

Waco Police Department’s Special Crimes Unit and the Texas Rangers are investigating the death, and the officers involved have been placed on administrative leave, per department procedure.

