A district court on Wednesday found a Waco man mentally incompetent to stand trial in the September 2021 death of his 10-year-old son and sent him to a maximum security unit at a state mental hospital in an effort to restore competency.

Judge Susan Kelly of Waco's 54th State District Court signed the order Wednesday for Bronchae Defraunce Lewis, 37.

Lewis was indicted in October 2021 on a capital murder charge in the death of his son, James Rashard Lewis, 10. Officers responded at 10:50 p.m. Sept. 29, 2021, to a call from Lewis reporting his son appeared to be dead and lying in a pool of blood in his apartment at 2400 Washington Ave., police reported at the time.

Officers forced their way into the apartment and detained a blood-covered Lewis after a struggle in which he tried to take an officer's stun gun, according to his arrest affidavit. Police found the child on a mattress bleeding from a cut to his neck, and he later died at a local hospital, officials said at the time.

In a report submitted to the court, Waco psychologist William Lee Carter said Lewis could not comprehend the charges against him or participate constructively in his defense, a court document says. No objections to the findings or rebuttal experts were presented, the document says.

Kelly committed Lewis to a state mental hospital for 120 days' observation and treatment in a maximum security unit, in an effort to restore his competency for trial.

He has remained in McLennan County Jail without bail since Sept. 30, 2021, on charges of capital murder, resisting arrest and attempting to take an officer's weapon, records show.