Waco man found to be sexual predator committed for treatment instead of prison release

A McLennan County jury determined Wednesday that a former Waco man is a sexually violent predator who should be sent to a state treatment facility instead of being released from prison.
Louis Robinson Jr., 60, is the second former Waco man in the past two weeks to be committed civilly to a state treatment facility in West Texas before his scheduled discharge from prison.
Jurors in Waco's 19th State District Court deliberated about two-and-a-half hours before finding Robinson, a four-time felon who has committed repeated sexual infractions while in prison, should not be released because he is a “repeat sexually violent offender who suffers from a behavioral abnormality that makes him likely to engage in a predatory act of sexual violence.”
While 19th State District Court is a felony criminal court, Robinson's jury trial was a civil commitment proceeding initiated by attorneys from the State Special Prosecution Unit’s civil division.
Robinson, a seventh-grade dropout raised in Waco, was set for release from prison March 10. He spent about an hour on the witness stand Wednesday denying most of the allegations from two sexual assaults and an aggravated robbery to which he pleaded guilty and disputing details from police reports about three other sexual assaults for which he was arrested but not prosecuted.
Dr. Sheri Gaines, a forensic psychiatrist from Huntsville who evaluated Robinson, testified Wednesday that Robinson's lifelong criminal behavior began when he was 8. He stole bikes and broke into houses, which led him to detention in local and state juvenile facilities. He went to prison for the first time at 21 for burglary of a habitation and his parole was revoked four times because of his inability to comply with the law and parole requirements.
He served eight years in prison after a 1992 aggravated robbery conviction and was sentenced to 10 years in prison in 2002 after he was convicted of stalking an ex-girlfriend and threatening to kill her and her child before breaking down her door while she slept, choking her and sexually assaulting her at knifepoint.
Robinson returned to prison in 2017 after he was convicted of taking a woman to a friend's house, where his friend and another man beat and raped the woman while Robinson smiled and smoked crack cocaine before joining in on the sexual abuse. He was sentenced to six years in prison, the sentence he currently is serving.
Gaines said Robinson suffers from a behavioral abnormality that causes deviant sexuality. She said that coupled with antisocial personality disorder, alcohol and cocaine use disorders and schizophrenia makes him much more likely to reoffend if he is released. However, she said the fact Robinson continues to deny the crimes he committed also makes it less likely that he will benefit from sexual offender treatment.