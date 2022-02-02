Waco man found to be sexual predator committed for treatment instead of prison release

Dr. Sheri Gaines, a forensic psychiatrist from Huntsville who evaluated Robinson, testified Wednesday that Robinson's lifelong criminal behavior began when he was 8. He stole bikes and broke into houses, which led him to detention in local and state juvenile facilities. He went to prison for the first time at 21 for burglary of a habitation and his parole was revoked four times because of his inability to comply with the law and parole requirements.

He served eight years in prison after a 1992 aggravated robbery conviction and was sentenced to 10 years in prison in 2002 after he was convicted of stalking an ex-girlfriend and threatening to kill her and her child before breaking down her door while she slept, choking her and sexually assaulting her at knifepoint.

Robinson returned to prison in 2017 after he was convicted of taking a woman to a friend's house, where his friend and another man beat and raped the woman while Robinson smiled and smoked crack cocaine before joining in on the sexual abuse. He was sentenced to six years in prison, the sentence he currently is serving.