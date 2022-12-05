Waco man free after human trafficking charge reduced to lesser charge in plea

A Waco man arrested and indicted in 2018 on human trafficking charges was sentenced to time served after accepting a plea deal Thursday for a lesser included misdemeanor charge.

Judge Susan Kelly of the 54th State District Court in Waco accepted the plea deal Friday for Eddie Leon Williams, 42.

The McLennan County District Attorney's office waived three counts of first-degree felony human trafficking against Williams and reduced a fourth count of human trafficking to a lesser included charge of attempted promotion of prostitution, to be prosecuted as a Class A misdemeanor rather than as a state jail felony.

"I never trafficked anyone," Williams told the Tribune-Herald by phone Monday. "I have been saying all along that I am innocent of those human trafficking charges."

The sentence Kelly approved was 12 months to be served in the county jail, with credit for time Williams already served on the charge before she reduced his bail on Mar. 18, 2021. Williams received credit for time served in McLennan County Jail from Feb. 14, 2018 to June 22, 2018; from Sept. 18, 2018 to Oct. 29, 2018; and from Nov. 28, 2018 to March 18, 2021.

Williams' defense attorney, Phil Martinez, did not return the Tribune-Herald's phone call Monday.

The case began on Feb. 14, 2018, when undercover investigators with the McLennan County Sheriff’s Office contacted a woman who was offering sex acts for a fee, the Tribune-Herald reported at the time. Investigators believed the woman was a victim of human trafficking after she provided an address for a location where sex acts would be carried out, the arrest affidavit stated.

The victim was detained and was taken to the sheriff's office. Once there, she confirmed Williams as her trafficker, the affidavit said.

The Tribune-Herald reported at the time that the victim expressed great concern for her safety, indicating that Williams physically assaulted her for not making enough money, which he took from her after each encounter.

Williams told the Tribune-Herald on Monday that he never pimped anyone.

“I let my friend — and she is still my friend — borrow my apartment,” Williams said by phone Monday. “She got caught up with the deputies and said some things.”

Williams on Monday denied mistreating the woman, who he said used his apartment from time to time from December 2017 until February 2018.

The woman told investigators at the time that Williams broke another woman's jaw around the end of January 2018, during a physical assault, the Tribune-Herald previously reported.

Williams said on Monday that the woman who alleged that assault bit him.

“I was the victim, then,” Williams said Monday. “Police asked me did I want to press charges.”