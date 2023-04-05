A jury sentenced a Waco man Wednesday to 12 years in prison for strangling and whipping his girlfriend with a rope in July 2022.

A jury of seven women and five men in Waco’s 54th State District Court found Tony Lee Cureton guilty of aggravated assault family violence by strangulation and aggravated assault family violence, both felonies. Because of prior domestic violence convictions, Cureton’s punishment range on the strangulation charge was enhanced to a first-degree felony, 5 to 99 years or life, and on the second count it was enhanced to a second-degree felony, to 2 to 20 years.

The jury sentenced Cureton to 5 years on the strangulation count and 12 years on the other, officials said. The terms will run concurrently.

“We appreciate the jury’s service and decision,” District Attorney Josh Tetens said. “We are grateful the victim in this case wasn’t injured more after being drug around by a noose and whipped by Mr. Cureton. Thankfully, he will have to serve at least half of his sentence before being parole eligible since the jury also found the noose to be a deadly weapon.”

McLennan County Assistant District Attorney Duncan Widmann asked the jury in the penalty phase to return a sentence of 40 years on the strangulation charge.

“We thank the jurors for their service and thoughtful consideration and for sending a message that domestic violence is unacceptable and will be punished in this County,” Widmann said in a statement.

In the penalty phase, defense attorney Brian Howell asked for 10 years on each count.

“In 30 years, I have never had a client take as many mental health classes to try to turn their life around as Tony,” Howell said.

He said his client is not a bad person when he is not suffering from mental illness or drunk or using illegal drugs. The Tribune-Herald could not reach Howell for comment after the sentencing.

Cureton had two prior family violence convictions, including a Class A misdemeanor family violence conviction in 2016 for striking his father, with 250 days in the county jail. Cureton also received third-degree felony family violence conviction in 2017 for striking the woman he dated after his release from the county jail and a two-year prison sentence.

Waco police arrested Cureton July 24, 2022, two days after he assaulted his girlfriend by punching and kicking her, whipping her and dragging her by the neck with a rope, according to an arrest affidavit.

Cureton has been held in McLennan County Jail since his arrest.

Officers responded to the assault at about 8:30 p.m. July 22, 2022, in the 4000 block of Roselawn Drive, his arrest affidavit says. When officers arrived, they observed Cureton in front of the residence and a woman inside who had a “large amount of visible injuries.”

The woman told officers Cureton was her boyfriend and that they had been dating and living together for several months. She also said Cureton was physically abusive to her and constantly accused her of cheating on him, the affidavit says.

The victim told police she was watching TV in a bedroom of the residence when Cureton burst in and accused her of cheating, according to the affidavit. Cureton slapped the victim in the face, knocking her down, before he punched another man in the home and began fighting him, the affidavit says.

He continued to beat the woman with his hands and the rope, then used the rope to drag her by the neck and threatened to kill her, police reported.