A Waco man already on probation pleaded guilty Thursday to stalking, unlawful dissemination of intimate visual material and possession of fraudulent identifying information.

Jamarr Jerell Walker, 32, violated the terms of probation he received in July in a plea deal that saw prosecutors drop a second-degree felony sexual assault charge in exchange for pleading guilty to unlawful restraint and assault family violence, both Class A misdemeanors.

He pleaded guilty Thursday in Waco’s 19th State District Court to the third-degree felony stalking charge dating to Sept. 11, the state jail felony intimate visual material charge dating to Oct. 17 and the state jail felony fraudulent ID charge dating to Nov. 1. Walker has remained in McLennan County Jail since Nov. 7.

Judge Thomas West sentenced him to 18 months in state jail and 150 days in McLennan County Jail on the three new charges.

Sentences for all Walker’s cases will run concurrently, District Attorney Josh Tetens said.

“Mr. Walker’s violent past is why our office was firm in making a jail-only offer versus probation,” Tetens said. “We hope this conviction and prison time will discourage Mr. Walker from intimidating and abusing women in the future.”

Prosecutor Alissa Walker, who is not related to him, said Jamarr Walker’s 18-month state jail sentence might allow all the women in his life to “breathe a sigh of relief.”

If Jamarr Walker had completed probation on the unlawful restraint and family violence charges from last year, he would not have had the convictions on his record. However, West in January formally found him guilty of those charges and sentenced him to a year in the county jail. In addition to the three new criminal charges, probation violations included missing probation meetings in September, missing mandated mental health counseling in October and not reporting back to jail to complete the 30 days required in the initial probation agreement, officials reported.