A Waco man received two years' deferred probation this week in a plea deal on reduced charges stemming from an Oct. 17 domestic disturbance.

Samuel Martin Angermann, 31, entered guilty pleas on two counts of deadly conduct, charged as Class A misdemeanors, in Waco's 54th State District Court earlier this month. In a negotiated plea, Judge Susan Kelly sentenced Angermann to two years of probation, counseling and forfeiture of his 9 mm Sig Sauer handgun.

Waco police previously arrested Angermann on Oct. 18 on suspicion of pointing a gun at man and choking a woman while holding a gun. McLennan County Jail released him Oct. 20 on $110,000 bond on charges of first-degree felony aggravated assault and assault by occlusion, a third-degree felony.

Court documents show indictments on those charges were replaced March 23 by superseding information filed by McLennan County Assistant District Attorney Stephen Yip and Angermann's defense attorney, Jonathan Sibley.

Sibley said by phone Thursday that as the witnesses to the Oct. 17 incident provided prosecutors and defense attorneys with a more complete understanding of the overall and ongoing situation, it became clear that justice would be served with the charges in the superseding information and the negotiated sentence, rather than what was initially indicted.

The District Attorney's office did not comment Thursday because Yip was called to active duty with his Texas Army National Guard unit, after working out the plea deal, and sent out of state.

Angerman entered a judicial confession May 10 to pointing the handgun at a woman and a man during the disturbance Oct. 17 in the 10200 block of Omni Drive. If he completes the terms of his probation, Angermann has the opportunity to have his record cleared, as these are his only charges.

After sentencing, Angermann must complete the terms of community supervision over 24 months, which include 40 hours’ community service, attending counseling, holding a job, drug and alcohol testing and not owning firearms or ammunition.