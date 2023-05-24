A Waco man was sentenced in Del Rio's federal court Tuesday to 25 years in prison for his role in a scheme to smuggle over 17 pounds of methamphetamine into the United States from Mexico, according to a press release from the U.S. Attorney's Office for the Western District of Texas.

Jimmie Troy Palmer III, 32, was arrested in August 2020 at a hotel in Del Rio after a co-conspirator, Bibiana Ira Ortiz, was caught at the Del Rio Port of Entry attempting to enter the United States with with 7,864 grams of meth, about 17.3 pounds, hidden in 16 packages in her vehicle, the press release says.

Palmer accompanied Ortiz to Piedras Negras, Mexico, where the meth was loaded into her vehicle, according to the press release. Ortiz was supposed to call Palmer and meet him and two others at a hotel in Del Rio. Homeland Security Investigations agents arrested Palmer, Joshua Ruben Olivencia and David Ray Coplin at the hotel.

Investigators searched Palmer’s truck at the hotel and found drugs, drug paraphernalia and just under $10,000 in cash, the press release says.

Palmer has remained in custody since his arrest and pleaded guilty in July 2021 to the charge of conspiracy to possess with intent to distribute methamphetamine. Ortiz, Olivencia and Coplin also have pleaded guilty and are awaiting sentencing, according to the press release.