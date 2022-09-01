Waco man gets 30 years in death of woman hit by stray bullet while sitting at home

A Waco man received a 30-year sentence Thursday after pleading guilty in the death of a woman killed by a stray bullet last year while sitting in her downtown-area apartment.

Jeremiah Raeshun Hicks, 20, also pleaded guilty to shooting a man at about 2 a.m. March 13, 2021, near 12th Street and Ross Avenue, outside the Kate Ross Homes apartment where Amber Fullbright, 33, was staying. Fulbright was found the next morning on the couch in her apartment, dead with a gunshot wound. The other person who was shot was reported in stable condition after receiving surgery for gunshot wounds.

Fullbright had no connection to the shooting outside her home, officials reported at the time.

At the time of the shootings in March 2021, Hicks was free on bond after an arrest in a November 2019 shooting that left another man wounded. Hicks pleaded guilty to murder in Fullbright's death and to a count of aggravated assault with a deadly weapon in each of the other shootings.

Judge Thomas West of Waco's 19th State District Court sentenced Hicks to 30 years in Fullbright’s murder and 20 years for each of the aggravated assault counts. The sentences will run concurrently.

Hicks' defense attorney, Jonathan Sibley, said the sentences were consistent with expectations.

After Fullbright's death, Waco police said a trajectory analysis showed the bullet that killed Fullbright was fired from the same location where Hicks shot the other man, the Tribune-Herald previously reported.

In the 2019 shooting, Hicks shot a firearm into a home in the 3700 block of Cumberland Avenue and wounded a man, his indictment says. That man also lived.