A Waco man received a 30-year prison sentence Tuesday after pleading guilty to hitting his ex-wife and stabbing her son in January of last year, then attacking her with a box cutter in October while he was free on bond.

Judge Susan Kelly of Waco’s 54th State District Court sentenced Gregory Emmerson Williams, 56, to three concurrent 30-year prison terms on two counts of aggravated assault and a count of assault family violence with a prior, all second-degree felonies. Williams’ status as a habitual offender pushed his minimum sentence to 25 years. He must serve at least 15 years before he will be eligible to seek parole.

McLennan County Assistant District Attorney Luke McCowan said Williams is a violent career criminal and showed himself worthy of “every year of his 30-year aggravated sentence.”

Williams’ defense attorney, Darren Obenoskey, declined comment.

Waco police arrested Williams on Jan. 14, 2022, on an allegation that he stabbed his ex-wife's son, and he was released on $20,000 bond.

He was arrested again March 5, 2022, on a charge tied to a Jan. 13 attack in which he hit his ex-wife, and he was released March 8 on $5,000 bond.

Police arrested Williams again June 12, 2022, on a charge of violating conditions of bond from the Jan. 14 arrest, and he was released June 13 on $10,000 bond.

Williams then threatened to kill his ex-wife on Oct. 9 before attacking her with a box cutter at a restaurant where she worked, according to his arrest affidavit. He has remained jailed since October on $200,000 bond.

His arrest affidavit from October cites a previous conviction for family violence assault and violating a protective order. In May 2011, Waco's 54th State District Court sentenced Williams to 10 years in prison for an enhanced family violence assault charge, court records show. Prison records show he was released to parole March 25, 2020, and completely discharged Dec. 15, 2020.