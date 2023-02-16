A Waco man convicted Wednesday night of sexually abusing two teens was sentenced to prison Thursday for human trafficking and promotion of child pornography.

George Anthony Spratt Jr., 58, received 50 years for human trafficking, a first-degree felony. He received 15 years for promotion of child pornography, a second-degree felony.

The 54th State District Court jury announced its verdict at 9:45 p.m. Wednesday, and District Judge Alan Bennett announced the sentence after a hearing Thursday .

Spratt will be eligible for parole after serving 25 years.

Two male victims testified in the trial that Spratt and another defendant, Willie Ross Davis Jr., raped them on several occasions over a span of more than four years starting in 2016, when one was about 12 and the other was a young teen.

Prosecutors and victims said Spratt participated in recording sex acts with the boys on video. The jury convicted him of first-degree felony continuous trafficking of persons and second-degree felony promotion of child pornography. The first charge carries a possible sentence of 25 years to life, and the second carries a possible sentence of five to 99 years in prison.

Bennett was appointed to Waco’s new 474th State District Court in December. He presided over Spratt’s trial at the request of Judge Susan Kelly of the 54th State District Court.

Davis received a sentence of 40 years in prison in plea deal in April 2022. Prosecutors dropped charges in December against another man who had been indicted in the case, now in his early 20s, who they said was victimized by Spratt and Davis.

One of Spratt's defense attorneys, Jeremey Katrycz, asked the jury Thursday to give Spratt the minimum sentences. Katrycz said Spratt suffered head injuries growing up and cannot use a modern cellphone or drive a car.

Defense said Davis was the mastermind and received 40 years, so Spratt should get less.

McLennan County Assistant District Attorney Kristi DeCluitt asked the jury to sentence Spratt to life in prison.

DeCluitt said Spratt had a chance to reform with a probation sentence and drug rehab in 2001 and 2003, respectively. She said he violated his probation in 2003 and went to prison until 2008.

Spratt received probation on an aggravated assault conviction after he stabbed someone with an ice pick in 1999, prosecutors said. Since his release from prison in 2008, he has received three misdemeanor convictions, one for assault and two for trespassing, prosecutor Tara Avants said.

Spratt could have been the savior of the boys who were abused, DeCluitt told the jury. He could have gone next door and told someone what was happening and asked how he could help. He could have called his sisters and asked them what he should do to help, DeCluitt said.

A normal man would have called police himself, but Spratt did not, she said. He took advantage of the boys and participated in abusing them, something Davis could not make him do, DeCluitt said.

"Protect this community from what George Spratt may do in the future, when someone else gives him beer and points him toward vulnerable young boys," DeCluitt told the jury. "Give these young men the justice they deserve. Put (Spratt) him away where he will never see the light of day again."