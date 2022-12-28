Waco man gets 8-year prison term in 2015 sex abuse case

A Waco man was sentenced Wednesday to 8 years in prison after he pleaded guilty Dec. 12 to eight counts of indecency with a teenage girl in a 2015 case.

Judge Thomas C. West of Waco’s 19th State District Court sentenced Michael James Davis, 52, of Waco, to 8 years in prison for each count, with the terms to be served concurrently. Bailiffs placed him in hand restraints at the end of the hearing and led him away to be transported to jail.

Davis could be eligible for parole in four years, a courthouse official said.

The victim’s mother appeared by in court by video and called Davis a “manipulative, inhuman, no-conscience-having monster.”

She told Davis that if she had her way he would be in prison for the rest of his life for his "heart-wrenching" treatment of her daughter.

"My daughter did not deserve what you did to her," the victim's mother said.

Davis pleaded guilty Dec. 12 to eight counts of second-degree felony indecency with a child under 17 by contact. The original incidents happened Feb. 15, 2014 and Oct. 15, 2014, court records show. Davis' original indictment came Aug. 19, 2015.

The victim was 14 in the first incident and 15 in the second, court documents show.

The child indecency charges had been enhanced to first-degree felonies on the original charging documents because they followed Davis' conviction for burglary of a habitation in Harris County, records show. The McLennan County District Attorney's office removed these enhancements to first degree-felony and dropped a charge of second-degree felony sexual assault of a child under 17 during the first week of December in the plea agreement.

The girl in Davis' case told Waco police investigators that she told Davis she was in pain during the acts, but Davis did not stop, the Tribune-Herald previously reported.

On another occasion, the girl told police she woke up in February 2014 and Davis was in her room touching her, the Tribune-Herald previously reported. When she asked him what he was doing, Davis said he was getting the remote, the Tribune-Herald previously reported.