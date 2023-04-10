A Waco man pleaded guilty Thursday to capital murder and received a life sentence for killing his wife and mother with a shotgun in March 2022.

Adam James Gorski, 38, of Waco, pleaded guilty Thursday before Judge Thomas West in Waco’s 19th State District Court. He killed his wife, Kimberly Gorski, 39; and his mother, Teresa Vise, 61; on March 14, 2022 at the Gemini Village Apartments, 901 Wooded Acres Drive.

West accepted Gorski’s guilty plea to capital murder and sentenced him to life in prison without parole, according to a plea agreement worked out between McLennan County Assistant District Attorney Will Hix and Gorski’s defense attorney, Russ Hunt.

In Gorski’s court-ordered psychological evaluation a year ago, psychologist Lee Carter determined Gorski was competent to stand trial. Carter also reported that Gorski had described feeling rage and depression for much of his life, and that he had been treated for seizures, neurological injuries and other conditions.

Gorski fired upon the women with a shotgun and then called police dispatch around 10:15 p.m. the same night, according to his arrest affidavit. He told the dispatcher he was highly medicated and would put his gun away and talk to police after he knew they were “real,” the Tribune-Herald reported at the time.

Waco officers arrived at Gorski’s apartment around 10:23 p.m., and finding the front door locked and no one answering their knocks, they kicked the door in, the Tribune-Herald previously reported. They found Vise’s body in the living room with several gunshot wounds, the affidavit says. They checked the rest of the apartment and found Kimberly Gorski’s body in the hallway outside a bedroom where Adam Gorski was waiting, the affidavit states.

Officers handcuffed Gorski and took into evidence the 20-gauge shotgun that was lying near him, finding one shell in the chamber and three in the magazine, the Tribune-Herald previously reported.

Gorski’s wife and mother were pronounced deceased at the scene, the Tribune-Herald previously reported.