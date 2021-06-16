Waco man held in child porn, indecent exposure and invasive recording cases

A Waco man accused of exposing himself to a child at a Robinson park in May is in jail and facing new felony charges that he possessed child pornography and videotaped children using the restroom.
Adrian Arriaga, 37, was arrested May 17 by Robinson police on indecent exposure charges after an 11-year-old girl reported that he exposed himself at Peplow Park, according to an arrest affidavit.
The girl told officials at the Waco Children's Advocacy Center that Arriaga was on his phone and sitting with his legs open wide, allowing her to see his genitals up his pants leg, the affidavit states.
Arriaga posted bond of $1,000 and was released from McLennan County Jail on May 19.
On June 3 the Waco Police Department arrested Arriaga again on a charge of invasive visual recording in a separate case dating to May 11. According to an arrest affidavit in the case, officers concluded that Arriaga was recording several children using the restroom.
He remained in jail with a new bond of $500,000.
According to the affidavit, a search warrant was issued for Arriaga's phone on June 10. Robinson investigators found video of child pornography that showed a girl about 10 years old, dancing in front of a camera and lifting up her shirt. Another video was found showing Arriaga attempting to solicit three juvenile females in front of their home in Waco, the affidavit states.
According to the report, the child pornography video occurred within the city limits of Robinson. Chief Rich Andreucci said Arriaga was charged with possession or promotion of child pornography, a third-degree felony, while still in jail on June 10.
Arriaga had previously been arrested by the Waco Police Department on two second-degree felony charges of indecency with a child in 2018, after a girl said he sexually touched her on at least two separate occasions in 2015.
He is currently being held on a $1,001,000 bond.