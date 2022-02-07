Waco man in prison for abusing teen gets 12 more years for trafficking second boy

Support Local Journalism Your subscription makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

Assistant District Attorney Sydney Tuggle said that while the 12-year term might not add to Perez's prison stay, it was important for the second boy to have his case finalized.

"At Mr. Perez's sentencing during his first trial, a McLennan County jury got to hear this victim testify about his abuse at the hands of the defendant," Tuggle said. "After the defendant was sentenced, I felt that this victim deserved to have a conviction to close the chapter of his abuse, as well. Today our survivor finally go that closure and he can move forward with Mr. Perez in prison, where no more young men will fall victim to his abuse."

Waco attorney Melanie Walker, who represents Perez, declined comment after his sentencing Monday.

During Perez's 2018 trial, the first victim testified he was 16 and looking for work in August 2016 and went into a restaurant on LaSalle Avenue, where Perez was working. He said Perez offered to help him fill out an application and took him to his home in the 3400 block of Ethel Avenue.

When they got there, the boy said Perez pulled out what the boy thought to be a small pistol, stuck it in his side and forced him to perform a sex act on him. Later, Perez performed a sex act on him in Perez’s bedroom, the boy testified.