Waco man in prison for abusing teen gets 12 more years for trafficking second boy

A former restaurant worker who is serving 40 years in prison for sexually abusing a boy in 2016 was sentenced to another 12 years in prison Monday in the sexual assault of a second boy.
Manuel Delatorre Perez, 48, pleaded guilty to second-degree felony trafficking of a person in Waco's 19th State District Court Monday in exchange for a 12-year prison term. Judge Thomas West ordered Perez to serve the 12-year term concurrently with the 40-year term in accordance with the plea agreement.
Perez was convicted in 2018 on two counts of sexual assault of a child and was sentenced to the maximum 20-year terms on each count, including fines totaling $20,000. Judge Ralph Strother, who has since retired, stacked the two sentences for a total of 40 years in prison.
During the punishment phase of that trial, a teen boy serving time in a state juvenile facility testified he was 12 when Perez met him through a social media app. Perez paid him $40 or $50 to have sex with him, and they met four or five times, the boy testified.
The teen was sent to the juvenile facility for the sexual abuse of a younger boy, an incident he said would not have happened if he had not himself suffered abuse from Perez.
Perez was sentenced Monday in the abuse of the teen, who is no longer at the state facility but remains under state supervision.
Assistant District Attorney Sydney Tuggle said that while the 12-year term might not add to Perez's prison stay, it was important for the second boy to have his case finalized.
"At Mr. Perez's sentencing during his first trial, a McLennan County jury got to hear this victim testify about his abuse at the hands of the defendant," Tuggle said. "After the defendant was sentenced, I felt that this victim deserved to have a conviction to close the chapter of his abuse, as well. Today our survivor finally go that closure and he can move forward with Mr. Perez in prison, where no more young men will fall victim to his abuse."
Waco attorney Melanie Walker, who represents Perez, declined comment after his sentencing Monday.
During Perez's 2018 trial, the first victim testified he was 16 and looking for work in August 2016 and went into a restaurant on LaSalle Avenue, where Perez was working. He said Perez offered to help him fill out an application and took him to his home in the 3400 block of Ethel Avenue.
When they got there, the boy said Perez pulled out what the boy thought to be a small pistol, stuck it in his side and forced him to perform a sex act on him. Later, Perez performed a sex act on him in Perez’s bedroom, the boy testified.
The boy said he returned to Perez’s house several times after that, but only because Perez threatened to tell his family and friends about what happened if he did not continue to perform sex acts on him.
Other testimony revealed Perez was placed on misdemeanor probation in August 2016 after his arrest in a prostitution sting by the McLennan County Sheriff’s Office.
Perez answered an ad on Craigslist placed by deputies, thinking he was going to have sex with a 19-year-old boy in exchange for a fee, according to testimony.