Waco man indicted for July murder

A McLennan County grand jury indicted Courtney O'Neil Washington, 26, on a first-degree felony charge of murder Thursday in the the July 13 shooting death of Larry Bryant Jr., 50, at Bryant's garage apartment.

Two witnesses told police they saw Washington go into Bryant's apartment in the 2600 block of Sanger Avenue, immediately before they heard gunfire at about 5:30 a.m., according to an arrest affidavit. Bryant was found dead in the apartment a short time later with at least one gunshot wound to the torso, police reported at the time.

Police received a warrant charging Washington in the shooting and arrested him in Waco that evening.

Waco attorney Sandy Gately, who represents Washington, declined comment on the indictment. Gately said she is still waiting on evidence and other documents related to the case.

If convicted on the murder charge, Washington would face from five to 99 years in prison.

He remains in the McLennan County Jail with bond listed at $250,000.

Sign up for our Crime & Courts newsletter Get the latest in local public safety news with this weekly email. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.