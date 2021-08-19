Waco man indicted in bludgeoning death of mother

A Waco man who police say bludgeoned his mother to death with a hammer in May was indicted Thursday on a murder charge.
A McLennan County grand jury indicted Lonnie Paul Bishop, 34, on an enhanced first-degree felony charge because he was sentenced to six years in prison in 2017 for aggravated assault.
Waco police arrested a shirtless Bishop on May 29 in the 700 block of North 11th Street. When police arrived, Bishop was on the phone and holding a bloody hatchet. Bishop told police he killed his mother, according to an arrest warrant affidavit.
Bishop’s attorney, Jonathan Sibley, said he asked the court to appoint a psychologist to evaluate Bishop. He has not seen the results of that examination, Sibley said.
“We are anxious to look at the facts and we will address them. But we have not seen the indictment at this time,” Sibley said.
Officers found Bishop’s mother, Yun Neang Bishop, dead in her bedroom. She suffered extensive head and facial injuries, police reported.
A neighbor told police she was on the phone with Mrs. Bishop during the attack and Mrs. Bishop asked her to call 911 for help.
“The friend then heard the phone taken away from the victim and over an open line she heard multiple loud thumps over the phone,” according to the affidavit.
Bishop told police he killed his mother with the hammer, police said. The affidavit says police found one bloody hammer and one bloody hatchet in the kitchen.
“The only persons present at 728 N. 11th St. were Mr. Lonnie Paul Bishop and his deceased mother, Ms. Yun Neang Bishop,” the affidavit states.
The enhanced charge bumps the minimum punishment Bishop faces from five to 15 years in prison and a maximum term of up to life in prison.