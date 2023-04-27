A McLennan County grand jury indicted a Waco man Thursday on suspicion of capital murder in the March 26 stabbing deaths of his mother and stepfather.

Waco police have said Matias Maltos-Saucedo, 25, stabbed his mother, Felipa Martinez, 59, and his stepfather, Antonio Martinez, 70, at a home in the 2100 block of Clay Avenue.

Officers responded at 7:15 p.m. March 26 to an assault-in-progress call at the home and found Felipa Martinez unconscious and covered in blood, according to police statements at the time. Officers immediately began lifesaving measures for Felipa Martinez and continued until American Medical Response personnel transported her to an area hospital, where she later died, police said.

Antonio Martinez was pronounced dead at the home, according to the statement at the time.

Maltos-Saucedo was arrested at the home after following officers' commands to drop two knives he had as they arrived, according to his arrest affidavit.

He told police he stabbed his stepfather after becoming upset about an argument over an air conditioner, then stabbed his mother after she stepped in to intervene, the affidavit says.

Maltos-Saucedo remained in McLennan County Jail on Thursday with bond listed at $1 million.