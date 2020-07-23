Waco man indicted in May shooting death

A Waco man who police say shot and killed another man and injured two other people in May was indicted Thursday.

A McLennan County grand jury indicted Nicosia Omar Harlan, 25, on a first-degree murder charge and two second-degree felony aggravated assault charges.

Harlan remains in the McLennan County Jail under $260,000 bond, charged in the May 19 shooting death of 19-year-old Michael Ray Brooks Jr. during a confrontation at a home in the 2500 block of Lasker Avenue.

Harlan's attorney, Michel Simer, declined comment on the case but said she has scheduled a bond reduction hearing for Harlan on Friday in Waco's 19th State District Court.

Waco police reported they found Brooks dead in the home suffering from multiple rifle wounds. They also found another man and a woman in the home with gunshot wounds that were not life threatening, police said at the time.

Police alleged in an arrest affidavit that Harlan was in his vehicle and could have left without firing the rounds that killed Brooks and injured the other two people.

The night of the shooting, police found Harlan at an apartment complex on North Valley Mills Drive. He agreed to speak with officers about the incident, according to the affidavit.