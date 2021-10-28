Waco man indicted in September death of 10-year-old son

A Waco man who police say killed his disabled 10-year-old son last month by slitting his throat was indicted on a capital murder charge Thursday.

A McLennan County grand jury indicted Bronchae Defraunce Lewis, 36, in the Sept. 29 death of his son, James Rashard Lewis, a student at Dean Highland Elementary School.

Waco police arrested Lewis at his apartment at 2400 Washington Ave. after Lewis called them about 11 p.m. to report his son appeared to be dead and was lying in a pool of blood, according to arrest reports.

Lewis refused to open the door for police but they could hear him talking inside the apartment, according to an arrest affidavit. Officers entered the apartment and confronted Lewis, who they reported was covered in blood and trying to block their entrance.