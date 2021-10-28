Waco man indicted in September death of 10-year-old son

A Waco man who police say killed his disabled 10-year-old son last month by slitting his throat was indicted on a capital murder charge Thursday.
A McLennan County grand jury indicted Bronchae Defraunce Lewis, 36, in the Sept. 29 death of his son, James Rashard Lewis, a student at Dean Highland Elementary School.
Waco police arrested Lewis at his apartment at 2400 Washington Ave. after Lewis called them about 11 p.m. to report his son appeared to be dead and was lying in a pool of blood, according to arrest reports.
Lewis refused to open the door for police but they could hear him talking inside the apartment, according to an arrest affidavit. Officers entered the apartment and confronted Lewis, who they reported was covered in blood and trying to block their entrance.
Lewis fought with police and tried to take a stun gun from one of the officers, the affidavit alleges. Officers subdued Lewis and found his son lying on a mattress, bleeding from the neck. The boy died later at a local hospital.
Police allege Lewis slit the boy's neck with a large serrated kitchen knife.
Several officers and Lewis sustained minor injuries from broken glass in the struggle and were treated and released.
Waco attorney Walter M. Reaves Jr., who was appointed to represent Lewis, declined comment Thursday on his indictment.
McLennan County First Assistant District Attorney Nelson Barnes said Thursday his office is reviewing evidence in the case and has not determined if it will seek the death penalty against Lewis.
Waco Independent School District Superintendent Susan Kincannon said in a statement last month that school officials described James as a "joyful and happy young man."
"It’s hard to comprehend the loss of a 10-year-old under any circumstances, but in this case, it’s particularly bewildering. This has deeply affected everyone at Dean Highland Elementary, and all of Waco ISD is mourning his death,” Kincannon said.
Lewis, who county records show was unemployed, has been denied bond and remains in the McLennan County Jail.