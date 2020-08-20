Waco man indicted in shooting death of girlfriend at her birthday party

A Waco man charged with killing his girlfriend during her 28th birthday party June 8 was indicted Thursday.
A McLennan County grand jury indicted Gertraveon Demar Wilson, 28, on a murder charge in the shooting death of Crystal Richards at a residence at the Trendwood Apartments in the 1700 block of Dallas Circle.
According to court records, Wilson and Richards got into an argument about 10:30 p.m. in front of at least one witness, and police say Wilson shot her in the chest. She was pronounced dead in the bedroom of the apartment, police said.
About 100 people attended the woman's birthday party, including family members, and several fights were reported during the gathering, police said. Officers found Wilson in an apartment breezeway after the shooting.
Wilson, who remains free on $100,000 bond, is represented by Waco attorney Abel Reyna.
"Nothing unexpected happened today, and we look forward to presenting our case at trial," Reyna said.
Online solicitation of a minor indictments
In other action Thursday, the grand jury indicted 11 of 20 men arrested in June in an online sting in which they are charged with soliciting sex from an undercover officer posing as a teenager.
The men indicted on third-degree felony online solicitation of a minor charges include Russell Wayne Bemis, 60; Timothy Carr-Smith, 50; Isiah K. Dove, 22; Rudy Garcia, 27; Earl Gumbert, 73; Ty Campbell Hair, 25; Brian Alan Jeschonek, 58; Danny Dale Kelly, 59; George William Lee, 43; Ryan Lemons, 39; and Ernest Joel Whittington, 68.
McLennan County First Assistant District Attorney Nelson Barnes said the remaining nine cases that were not presented to the grand jury Thursday remain active.
Investigators said this spring they conducted the undercover sting to protect children who potentially would be more vulnerable to online exploitation as schools closed and stay-at-home orders were issued to limit the spread of COVID-19.
“At this time, there has been no increase or decrease that human trafficking is increasing throughout the state, however with our children spending more time at home, sitting in front electronic devices with access to the internet and social media, this seemed like a good idea to address any concerns where individuals may be seeking to exploit children,” McLennan County Sheriff’s Office Detective Joseph Scaramucci, head of the county’s human trafficking unit, said in June.
