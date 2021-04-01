Waco man indicted in store robbery

A Waco man who police say was among multiple suspects who robbed a store in February with at least seven customers inside was indicted Thursday.

A McLennan County grand jury indicted 22-year-old Joquin Greene, who police reported brandished an AR-15 rifle during the robbery. He was indicted on seven counts of first-degree felony aggravated robbery.

Greene was arrested after police were called to the Play It Again store in the 3400 block of Bosque Boulevard about 6 p.m. Feb. 16 after a report of at least four people in the store with guns.

Officers went in the front door and other officers went around back, while the suspects fled from other doors at the business, according to an arrest warrant affidavit.

Police reported Greene was spotted jumping over fences and was arrested near North 34th Street and Brook Circle.

Greene was holding an AR-15 rifle and had cash and a cell phone that police said came from one of the robbery victims at the store. Police took the cell phone back to the store and returned it to the customer, the affidavit states.

No other arrests have been made in the incident.