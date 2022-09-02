 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Waco man indicted in woman's 1991 beating death

  • 0

A 65-year-old Waco man was indicted on a murder charge Thursday in the beating death of a 28-year-old woman almost 31 years ago.

A McLennan County grand jury indicted Harold Gene Givens, 65, of Waco, on Thursday in the Sept. 22, 1991, killing of Rita Davis, 28.

harold gene givens

Givens

Givens was arrested in June after a Waco police cold case detective followed up on DNA evidence not available at the time of Davis' death. He has remained in McLennan County Jail since his arrest on $25,000 bail.

Detectives initially investigating the death learned Givens and Davis had gotten into a fight on Sept. 21, 1991, leading two friends they were with to leave and later return to find Givens and Davis gone, the Tribune-Herald reported at the time of Givens’ arrest.

People are also reading…

Davis was found dead the next day near Seventh Street and McKinney Avenue missing her pants and underwear, according to a Waco Police Department press release issued upon Givens’ arrest. An autopsy showed blunt force injuries killed Davis and a sexual assault examination resulted in the discovery of sperm.

During interviews in 1991, police collected saliva and blood samples from Givens, according to the press release. Technological limitations meant it was not until 2006 that Waco detectives could link DNA evidence to Givens, the press release says.

A cold case detective and special crimes detective re-interviewed Givens this year, and Givens said he hit Davis multiple times with his fist after becoming angry when she asked for more drugs, as they had been smoking crack together, according to the press release.

No arrest followed the 2006 DNA retesting because the detective on the case retired and the case was reassigned to another detective in the special crimes unit, Shipley said at the time of Given’s arrest. She said the special crimes unit had to investigate cold cases as well as other active and recent cases. Special crimes did not have a detective to solely investigate cold cases until last year, she said.

After the cold case detective was able to investigate the case, he realized an arrest was possible, Shipley said.

0 Comments

Tags

Sign up for our Crime & Courts newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Christopher De Los Santos is a U.S. Army veteran with a master’s degree in journalism from The University of Texas. He previously worked at the Williamson County Sun in Georgetown.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Watch Now: Related Video

Princess Diana’s fun moments with her boys

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alert