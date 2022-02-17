Waco man indicted on capital murder charge in robbery, shooting death

After Hernandez was arrested, he said he had used the account in scams and that he had witnessed Martinez’s death after using his cellphone to lure Martinez to the scene and conspiring with others to rob him, according to the document.

Martinez’s mother, Luz Martinez, told the Tribune-Herald in September, before any arrest in his death, that her son left their home near the Texas State Technical College campus at about 10 p.m. Sept. 19 and told his grandmother he would be home soon.

Luz Martinez said then that she does not think Israel Martinez, who had an 18-month-old son, had any friends in South Waco and said her family does not know anyone there. She speculated that he might have been “set up” since he left the house around 10 p.m. and was found dead less than 30 minutes later.

Israel Martinez is the brother of 24-year-old Valarie Martinez, who was found shot to death at Tradinghouse Creek Reservoir park along with her 1-year-old daughter, Azariah, in November 2017.

Christopher Paul Weiss, 30, remains in the McLennan County Jail, charged with capital murder in their deaths.

Aggravated robbery