Waco man indicted on capital murder charge in robbery, shooting death

A man who police say robbed and shot a 22-year-old Waco man after luring him to South Waco with a fraudulent social media account was indicted Thursday.
A McLennan County grand jury indicted Justin Angel Hernandez, 19, on a capital murder charge in the Sept. 19 shooting death of Israel Martinez.
Three juveniles, ages 14, 15 and 16, also have been detained in Martinez's death. Waco police say the teens used Facebook Messenger to lure Martinez, an insulation company worker and the father of a toddler, to his death.
According to an affidavit filed in Hernandez’s arrest, Martinez was shot multiple times in the street in front of a home in the 2200 block of Gurley Avenue. A vacant home there had been broken into through a back window, and police found spent shell casings from various calibers of firearms at the scene. Witnesses saw multiple people flee the area after the shooting and officers recovered Martinez’s wallet, cellphone and other items near his body, the affidavit states.
After reviewing Martinez’s cellphone, officers learned that his Facebook account was logged into, and it appeared he had been communicating with a woman named Kaelani Moore on Facebook Messenger and arranging to meet at 2212 Gurley Ave. Investigators were able to review the Moore account, which had been deleted, and determined it had previously been used to "scam several males for money," according to the affidavit. They also were able to connect the fraudulent account to Hernandez, police reported.
After Hernandez was arrested, he said he had used the account in scams and that he had witnessed Martinez’s death after using his cellphone to lure Martinez to the scene and conspiring with others to rob him, according to the document.
Martinez’s mother, Luz Martinez, told the Tribune-Herald in September, before any arrest in his death, that her son left their home near the Texas State Technical College campus at about 10 p.m. Sept. 19 and told his grandmother he would be home soon.
Luz Martinez said then that she does not think Israel Martinez, who had an 18-month-old son, had any friends in South Waco and said her family does not know anyone there. She speculated that he might have been “set up” since he left the house around 10 p.m. and was found dead less than 30 minutes later.
Israel Martinez is the brother of 24-year-old Valarie Martinez, who was found shot to death at Tradinghouse Creek Reservoir park along with her 1-year-old daughter, Azariah, in November 2017.
Christopher Paul Weiss, 30, remains in the McLennan County Jail, charged with capital murder in their deaths.
Aggravated robbery
The grand jury also named Phillip Dewayne Nichols Jr., 26, in five aggravated robbery indictments in a Jan. 19, 2021, incident in which three employees and two customers were robbed at gunpoint at Richard Karr Motors, 900 W. Loop 340.
According to arrest affidavits, three masked men carrying pistols entered Richard Karr Motors and demanded a manager open the safe. The suspects stole cellphones and cash from desks and stole cellphones from two dealership employees. The gunmen stole purses from two customers and threatened another customer with the gun, the affidavit states.
The suspects fled the dealership in a white Ford F-250 that police learned was stolen in Nolanville. They crashed the truck in a field near the auto dealership and fled on foot, according to the affidavit.
Police recovered a cellphone from the stolen truck and tracked it to two juveniles, who authorities said are members of a criminal street gang and known associates of Nichols.
A witness told police Nichols and one of the juveniles told him that they robbed the auto dealership, the affidavit states.
According to the records, Nichols has since been arrested in Las Vegas, Nevada, on an unrelated charge and remains jailed there. He will be returned to McLennan County to face the robbery charges here, officials said.