Waco man indicted on intoxication manslaughter charge in Robinson wreck

A Waco man was indicted Thursday on an intoxication manslaughter charge stemming from a September wreck that killed two in Robinson.

A McLennan County grand jury indicted Bobbie Daniel Molina, 27, of Waco, in the crash at about 2:10 p.m. Sept. 25 in the 3100 block of South Loop 340.

Driving a Ford Taurus, Molina struck a travel trailer towed by a Chevrolet Suburban in which Delia Bogart, 73, Floyd Bogart, 78, and one other person were occupants, causing the trailer and SUV to flip into the median, according to a Robinson Police Department statement on the incident. Delia Bogart died on the scene, and Floyd Bogart, driver of the SUV, died later at an area hospital, police said. First responders treated and released the other passenger, police said. The crash ejected two from the SUV and partially ejected a third, who was removed from the vehicle by bystanders, police reported.

A breath test administered by McLennan County Jail personnel indicated Molina's blood alcohol concentration was 0.19, more than twice the legal limit for driving in Texas, according to records in the case.

Molina posted $20,000 bond on a second-degree felony intoxication manslaughter charge and was released from jail Sept. 26. His bond conditions prohibit him from drinking and require him to have an ignition interlock on any vehicle he drives, intended to prevent the vehicle from starting if he has alcohol in his system.

The only indictment for Molina stemming from this incident available for viewing at the McLennan County district clerk's office does not mention a charge in the death of Floyd Bogart, only in the death of Delia Bogart.