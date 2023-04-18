A Waco man was indicted last week on suspicion of sexually assaulting a pre-teen boy, records show.

A McLennan County grand jury indicted Larry James Fisher, 57, of Waco, on April 13 on a first-degree felony charge of aggravated sexual assault of a child in a case involving a 12-year-old Lacy Lakeview boy, courthouse records show.

Police reported that Fisher, who knew a member of the child's family, raped the child while staying in a tent outside the family member's Lacy Lakeview home around Oct. 1, 2022. He also showed the boy pornography, his arrest affidavit says.

The boy told investigators during a forensic interview about specific sexual acts by Fisher, according to the affidavit.

Fisher told police he stayed in the tent twice with the boy and “accidentally (had) porn on his phone when handing the victim his phone,” the affidavit says.

Fisher said he “laid in a spooning position with the victim, while wearing shorts,” the affidavit says. In so doing, Fisher said his crotch may have “brushed up against the victim’s buttocks” and the victim’s crotch may have “brushed up against (his) buttocks,” the affidavit says.

He denied other allegations from the child, the affidavit says.

Fisher has been held in McLennan County Jail on $150,000 bond since his Feb. 16 booking.