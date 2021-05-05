Waco man jailed 818 days found not guilty in stabbing assault

A Waco man who waited 818 days in jail heard the magic words Wednesday from the jury — not guilty.
George Lee McClain, 46, who rejected an 8-year plea bargain offer from prosecutors, cried tears of joy while leaving the courthouse after the jury found him not guilty of aggravated assault.
McClain, a part-time construction worker with a previous felony conviction, was charged in a Jan. 24, 2019, incident that left a Golinda man with multiple slashing cuts, a chest wound and a punctured lung. Terry Bernard testified Tuesday that McClain stabbed him during a fight over a woman they both had been dating.
The 19th State District Court jury deliberated 3½ hours before deciding there was insufficient evidence to convict McClain, who was charged with stabbing Bernard in a three-minute fight outside a home on South 23rd Street in Waco where Bernard was staying.
In jury summations Wednesday morning, attorney Josh Tetens, who represented McClain with attorney Michel Simer, told the jury the state failed to prove its case, adding that no knife was seen by any of the witnesses before or after the fight and that Bernard could have been injured by sharp barbs protruding from a chain-link fence where they were fighting.
An emergency room doctor testified that Bernard's chest wound punctured his left lung and was consistent with someone being stabbed by the small pocket knife that Bernard said McClain swung at him as they fought. The doctor said it was unlikely Bernard's wound was caused by a fence.
"For 818 days, George McClain languished in jail for a crime the jury found he did not commit," Tetens said. "Justice delayed is justice denied. Not only did George suffer, but so did the McLennan County taxpayers. For the last year, the district attorney has avoided trials and they can no longer use COVID as an excuse. It's time for a change, one that will ensure justice is served equally, efficiently and effectively."
McLennan County District Attorney Barry Johnson said Tetens "doesn't know what the hell he is talking about."
"Josh Tetens was probably court appointed, and if he is so worried about the taxpayers' money, maybe he should give the money back he earned on this case and stop taking court-appointed cases in the future," Johnson said.
The pandemic shut down the criminal justice system like so many other elements of society, forcing delays in court proceedings and backlogs to swell. McClain's trial was the first in a McLennan County state district court in 13 months. At $84 a day, McClain's incarceration cost McLennan County $68,712.
Court records show McClain has a previous felony conviction for burglary of a building and two misdemeanor convictions for possession of marijuana. He also has misdemeanor convictions in multiple counties for possession of a prohibited weapon, terroristic threat, resisting arrest, theft by check, deadly conduct and driving while intoxicated.
Tetens spoke to the jury after his client was acquitted. They told him they wanted to see more evidence, they wanted to hear from more medical personnel and they wanted to see his shirt, so they could examine the reported slashing or puncture holes.
They were troubled that no knife was produced and there was no corroboration of Bernard's story by any other witness, he said. Jurors reasoned it was more likely the wounds were caused by the fence, and they did not even get around to considering McClain's self-defense claims before reaching their verdict, Tetens said.
"We appreciate the jury in this case immensely. They were the guinea pigs and they did an excellent job," Tetens said, referring to new pandemic-related health precautions. "They were patient, thorough and held the state to their burden. We also appreciate the work the 19th District Court and the District Clerk's Office did to prepare for the first trial in over a year."
Because of COVID-19 protocols, jury selection Monday was conducted in The Base, a large multi-purpose facility at the Extraco Events Center. The trial was moved to the courthouse annex courtroom for testimony.
In summations, prosecutor Staci Johnson, who tried the case with prosecutor Duncan Widmann, told the jury she was "insulted" by the defense's case, saying "it was all over the place."
The defense claimed there was no knife involved in the incident, that Bernard provoked the fight and that McClain, who went to the home where Bernard was staying after threatening him, acted in self-defense after Bernard initially armed himself with a landscaping rock, she said.
"We respect the jury's decision and appreciated the opportunity to try our case," Staci Johnson said after the trial.