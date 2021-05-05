Waco man jailed 818 days found not guilty in stabbing assault

Court records show McClain has a previous felony conviction for burglary of a building and two misdemeanor convictions for possession of marijuana. He also has misdemeanor convictions in multiple counties for possession of a prohibited weapon, terroristic threat, resisting arrest, theft by check, deadly conduct and driving while intoxicated.

Tetens spoke to the jury after his client was acquitted. They told him they wanted to see more evidence, they wanted to hear from more medical personnel and they wanted to see his shirt, so they could examine the reported slashing or puncture holes.

They were troubled that no knife was produced and there was no corroboration of Bernard's story by any other witness, he said. Jurors reasoned it was more likely the wounds were caused by the fence, and they did not even get around to considering McClain's self-defense claims before reaching their verdict, Tetens said.

"We appreciate the jury in this case immensely. They were the guinea pigs and they did an excellent job," Tetens said, referring to new pandemic-related health precautions. "They were patient, thorough and held the state to their burden. We also appreciate the work the 19th District Court and the District Clerk's Office did to prepare for the first trial in over a year."