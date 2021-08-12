Waco man jailed almost three years seeks release before trial

A Waco man who was re-indicted last month, a day after his felony case was dismissed because of a dispute over the availability of a prosecution witness, is seeking bond relief while a new trial is scheduled.

An attorney for David Tovar Ramirez, 61, who spent almost three years in jail before prosecutors dismissed the sexual assault of a child charge against him July 21, asked 54th State District Judge Susan Kelly on Thursday to grant Ramirez a personal recognizance bond or reduce his $250,000 bond to $25,000.

Kelly recessed the writ hearing until Tuesday without ruling on the bond motion. However, the judge received assurances from prosecutor Tara Avants and defense attorney Jessi Freud that they would know by then if they will be ready to try the case Sept. 7.

Avants told the judge Thursday the state would be ready for trial Sept. 7. However, Freud questioned how she could pledge that to the judge when neither she nor prosecutors have contacted their witnesses to see if that date will work.

Ramirez spent two years and nine months in the McLennan County Jail after his arrest by Waco police on a charge of aggravated sexual assault of a child. He is charged with assaulting a 7-year-old family member who reported the alleged abuse nine years later.