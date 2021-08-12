Waco man jailed almost three years seeks release before trial

A Waco man who was re-indicted last month, a day after his felony case was dismissed because of a dispute over the availability of a prosecution witness, is seeking bond relief while a new trial is scheduled.
An attorney for David Tovar Ramirez, 61, who spent almost three years in jail before prosecutors dismissed the sexual assault of a child charge against him July 21, asked 54th State District Judge Susan Kelly on Thursday to grant Ramirez a personal recognizance bond or reduce his $250,000 bond to $25,000.
Kelly recessed the writ hearing until Tuesday without ruling on the bond motion. However, the judge received assurances from prosecutor Tara Avants and defense attorney Jessi Freud that they would know by then if they will be ready to try the case Sept. 7.
Avants told the judge Thursday the state would be ready for trial Sept. 7. However, Freud questioned how she could pledge that to the judge when neither she nor prosecutors have contacted their witnesses to see if that date will work.
Ramirez spent two years and nine months in the McLennan County Jail after his arrest by Waco police on a charge of aggravated sexual assault of a child. He is charged with assaulting a 7-year-old family member who reported the alleged abuse nine years later.
Ramirez has denied the allegations and said he wants his day in court. He was set for trial in July and prosecutors had gotten Freud's approval for Dr. Soo Battle, a medical adviser and child sexual abuse examiner at the Advocacy Center for Crime Victims and Children, to testify via Zoom.
However, Freud found recent cases, including one from the Texas Court of Criminal Appeals, that ruled a defendant's right to confront witnesses was violated when a witness was allowed to testify via teleconference. So Freud informed prosecutors she could not agree to waive her client's rights under the confrontation clause and withdrew her consent for Battle to testify via Zoom.
Prosecutors asked Kelly to postpone Ramirez's July trial setting but she declined, holding firm on the scheduled trial date. As a result, prosecutors dropped the charge but arranged for Ramirez to be indicted under seal the following day.
In arguing Wednesday for a personal recognizance bond or bond reduction for Ramirez, Freud told Kelly that Ramirez is not a danger to the community or a flight risk.
"The state's dismissing of his prior case, knowing it would lead to his 'straight-to-the-street' release is evidence of that," Freud wrote in her motion.
After Ramirez's release from jail, he had a chance to flee but stayed at his brother's house in Waco for nearly a week before he was arrested again on the sealed indictment, Freud said. Also, during the investigation of the allegations, a Waco police detective asked Ramirez to come in for an interview. Ramirez was in Mexico taking care of his elderly mother, but took a bus the next day back to Waco "although he was under no legal obligation to do so," Freud said.