Waco man jailed for failing to register as a sex offender

Tommy Lee Stewart, 51, of Waco, was arrested last week for not completing registration as sex offender.

Tommy Lee Stewart

Stewart

His bail was set at $100,000, court records show.

Stewart was convicted in August 2020 of attempted sexual assault, a third-degree felony, and was also required to register as a sex offender, court records show. Judge Ralph Strother sentenced Stewart to two years incarceration in a Texas Department of Criminal Justice institution.

After completion of his state sentence, Stewart was required to register as a sex offender, court records show. Waco police arrested him after he failed to do so, and booked him into jail July 28.

A McLennan County grand jury originally indicted Stewart for aggravated sexual assault in July 2018, a first-degree felony offense, for allegedly forcing himself on a disabled adult woman in September 2017, court records show.

Christopher De Los Santos is a U.S. Army veteran with a master’s degree in journalism from The University of Texas. He previously worked at the Williamson County Sun in Georgetown.

