Waco man jailed in alleged sexual assault of child

A Waco man remained in custody Thursday on suspicion of a severe crime against a child younger than 14, records show.

Waco police on Tuesday arrested Michael Steven Stone, 48, of Waco, on suspicion of first-degree felony aggravated sexual assault of a child younger than 14, according to jail documents.

The arresting detective accused Stone of assaulting the child in Waco on July 14, according to the warrant affidavit. According to the document, the victim made an outcry of sexual abuse to a Child Protective Services investigator.

Stone did not make bail at his arraignment hearing Wednesday where a judge set his bail at $250,000, court records show. He remained in custody in McLennan County Jail around lunchtime Thursday, according to jail records.

The Waco Police Crimes Against Children Unit obtained a warrant for Stone’s arrest Oct. 31 following a forensic interview of the victim as well as interviews with an outcry witness and additional involved parties, the affidavit says.

The victim, witness and involved parties gave the investigating detective consistent statements of what they accuse Stone of doing to the child, the affidavit says.

The investigation began in a neighboring city after a medical visit by the victim, the affidavit says. Medical personnel there alerted Child Protective Services of suspected abuse, the affidavit says.

CPS and detectives in that area transferred jurisdiction of the case to Waco police because the victim said the assault happened in Waco, the affidavit says.

Because of the victim’s age, the Waco Municipal Court redacted from the released affidavit the child’s name, age and specific details of the acts of which Stone has been accused.