Waco man jailed on sexual assault of child charge

A Waco man remained in custody Thursday on suspicion of sexually assaulting a child younger than 14, records show.

Waco police on Tuesday arrested Michael Steven Stone, 48, on a first-degree felony charge of aggravated sexual assault of a child.

The arresting detective accused Stone of assaulting the child in Waco on July 14, according to the arrest warrant affidavit. According to the document, the child went for a medical visit in a neighboring city, and medical personnel alerted Child Protective Services officials they suspected abuse. The child then reported sexual abuse to a Child Protective Services investigator, according to the affidavit.

Waco police got a warrant for Stone's arrest Oct. 31, after a forensic interview with the child and interviews with others involved in the case.

Officials in the area of the initial medical visit transferred the case to Waco police because the child said the assault happened in Waco, the affidavit says.

Because of the child's age, court officials redacted some details of the allegations against Stone in the publicly released version of the affidavit.

Stone remained in McLennan County Jail on Thursday with bond listed at $250,000.