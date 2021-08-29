 Skip to main content
Waco man killed, driver sought in hit-and-run
POLICE REPORT

Waco Police are looking for a driver who hit a man in a motorized wheelchair on Robinson Drive, near Madison Drive, then fled Saturday night.

Multiple vehicles hit Dennis Roberts, 57, of Waco, as he traveled south on Robinson Drive, according to a Waco Police press release. Roberts was taken to a local hospital, where he died.

Police responded to the crash at about 8:45 p.m. and learned the first vehicle to hit Roberts, a late 2000s gray Toyota Camry, had left, dragging Roberts' wheelchair with it, according to the press release. The driver of a second vehicle that hit Roberts remained there.

Police found the wheelchair near Primrose Drive and 27th Street, but were unable to find the Camry or its driver. Witnesses described the driver as a man in his 20s or 30s with dreadlocks, according to the press release.

Police are asking anyone with information about the driver or the Camry to call Waco Crimestoppers at 254-753-4357. Callers can remain anonymous.

