Waco police announced a 66-year-old man missing since Sunday was found dead Wednesday afternoon.

Waco police spokesperson Cierra Shipley said in a press release that Joseph Deloa was found deceased in the 2300 block of Lake Shore Drive, the same area he was last seen Sunday. Shipley said the death is being investigated as a questionable death, but foul play is not suspected.

Waco police initially issued a Silver Alert for Deloa's disappearance, which has since been canceled. Shipley said Waco police deployed a dog and drone to search for Deloa, which were both unsuccessful.

Deloa was last seen at about 10:30 a.m. Sunday, according to a Waco police Facebook post. The post said Deloa had "slight dementia."