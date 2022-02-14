Waco man on trial in sex assault of same woman he kidnapped in 1993

A Waco man who spent 19 years in prison for kidnapping a woman in 1993 is on trial this week on charges he sexually assaulted the same woman at gunpoint in January 2021.

Joe William Moore, 63, is on trial in Waco’s 19th State District Court on aggravated sexual assault and aggravated assault charges. Prosecutors Kristen Duron and Staci Johnson and defense attorney Sam Martinez spent most of Monday selecting a jury to hear the case. Testimony is set to begin Tuesday morning.

According to arrest affidavits, police were called to Moore’s residence on Jan. 7, 2020, after a woman there pushed the panic button on the alarm system. The woman told police she and Moore were arguing and that Moore grabbed a butcher knife and jabbed it at her, causing cuts on her hands.

Moore got a gun, pointed it at the woman and pulled the trigger, but the gun did not fire, the affidavit states. Moore told the woman to take off her clothes and he sexually assaulted her over a three-hour period, according to court records.