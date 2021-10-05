Waco man placed on probation in fatal 2014 motorcycle wreck

A Waco man whose girlfriend was killed in June 2014 when he crashed his motorcycle after leaving a bar in Riesel was placed on deferred probation Tuesday.

Judge Thomas West of Waco's 19th State District Court granted Jacob Cole Wolf's request for deferred probation, fined him $1,000, ordered him to wear an ankle monitor for at least 180 days and prohibited him from having contact with the family of the victim in his case.

Wolf, 32, an apprentice plumber, initially pleaded guilty in July 2019 in the traffic death of Stephanie Bell after prosecutors agreed to reduce the charge from intoxication manslaughter, a second degree felony, to criminally negligent homicide, and recommend he be placed on deferred probation.

Former Judge Ralph Strother, who retired in January, rejected the plea bargain in September 2019 and Wolf withdrew his guilty plea. After West replaced Strother, prosecutors offered the same plea agreement to Wolf, and he pleaded guilty again in July.

Lisa Hoing, Wolf's attorney, said the case was delayed by the COVID-19 pandemic and changes in administrations in the court and the district attorney's office. She said the case also was hampered by a poor police investigation, which she said delayed a realization by the state that "it was not the case they thought it was."