Waco man pleads guilty in 2015 teen indecency case

A Waco man pleaded guilty Monday to eight counts of indecency with a teenage girl in a case that has lingered in the court system seven years.

Michael James Davis, 52, of Waco, entered guilty pleas Monday in the 19th State District Court to eight counts of second-degree felony indecency with a child under 17 by contact. The original incidents happened Feb. 15, 2014 and Oct. 15, 2014, court records show. Davis' original indictment came Aug. 19, 2015.

The victim was was 14 in the first incident and 15 in the second, court documents show.

The child indecency charges had been enhanced to first-degree felonies on the original charging documents because the followed Davis' conviction for burglary of a habitation in Harris County, records show. The McLennan County District Attorney's office removed enhancements to first degree-felony last week, records show.

Will Gray, the prosecutor on the case, recommended a sentence of eight years in prison to Judge Thomas West, who will sentence Davis Dec. 28.

The girl in Davis' case told Waco police investigators that she told Davis she was in pain during the acts, but Davis did not stop, the Tribune-Herald previously reported.

On another occasion, the girl told police she woke up in February 2014 and Davis was in her room touching her, the Tribune-Herald previously reported. When she asked him what he was doing, Davis said he was getting the remote, the Tribune-Herald previously reported.

Former 19th State District Judge Ralph Strother, who was originally set to preside over Davis' trial, signed an order Dec. 16, 2018 to delay it.

At the time, Strother cited the ongoing public outcry over his recent sentencing of a Baylor University fraternity president, Jacob Anderson.

Anderson had been charged with four counts of sexual assault but had those charges dismissed when he pleaded no contest Oct. 15, 2018 to a lesser charge of unlawful restraint, the Tribune-Herald reported at the time. Anderson did not have to register as a sex offender, as a part of that plea agreement or spend time in jail, receiving instead three years deferred adjudication probation, the Tribune-Herald previously reported.

The alleged victim in Anderson's case went on to file suits in Waco's 414th State District Court against Anderson, the fraternity of which he was chapter president, the landlord of the fraternity house where the alleged incident happened, and several other officers and members of the fraternity, the Tribune-Herald previously reported.

Many of these lawsuits were settled for undisclosed amounts in 2021.