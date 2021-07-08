Waco man pleads guilty in fatal 2014 motorcycle wreck

A Waco man whose girlfriend was killed in June 2014 when he crashed his motorcycle after leaving a bar pleaded guilty Thursday for the second time to criminally negligent homicide.

Jacob Wolf, 32, a plumber, pleaded guilty initially in July 2019 in the traffic death of Stephanie Bell after prosecutors agreed to reduce the charge from intoxication manslaughter, a second degree felony, and recommend he be placed on deferred probation.

Former Judge Ralph Strother of 19th State District Court, who retired in January, rejected the plea bargain in September 2019 and allowed Wolf to withdraw his guilty plea.

Prosecutors offered the same plea bargain to Wolf on Thursday. The deal also includes a promise that prosecutors would not ask Judge Thomas West to jail Wolf as an upfront condition of his potential deferred probation term and would dismiss pending burglary of a habitation and criminal mischief charges against Wolf.

The plea agreement also calls for prosecutors to recommend that Wolf get drug and alcohol counseling and wear an ankle monitor.

West, who was elected to succeed Strother, ordered a supplemental background investigation on Wolf by probation officers and will determine in September if he will accept the plea offer.