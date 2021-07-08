Waco man pleads guilty in fatal 2014 motorcycle wreck

A Waco man whose girlfriend was killed in June 2014 when he crashed his motorcycle after leaving a bar pleaded guilty Thursday for the second time to criminally negligent homicide.
Jacob Wolf, 32, a plumber, pleaded guilty initially in July 2019 in the traffic death of Stephanie Bell after prosecutors agreed to reduce the charge from intoxication manslaughter, a second degree felony, and recommend he be placed on deferred probation.
Former Judge Ralph Strother of 19th State District Court, who retired in January, rejected the plea bargain in September 2019 and allowed Wolf to withdraw his guilty plea.
Prosecutors offered the same plea bargain to Wolf on Thursday. The deal also includes a promise that prosecutors would not ask Judge Thomas West to jail Wolf as an upfront condition of his potential deferred probation term and would dismiss pending burglary of a habitation and criminal mischief charges against Wolf.
The plea agreement also calls for prosecutors to recommend that Wolf get drug and alcohol counseling and wear an ankle monitor.
West, who was elected to succeed Strother, ordered a supplemental background investigation on Wolf by probation officers and will determine in September if he will accept the plea offer.
Wolf's attorney, Lisa Hoing, declined comment on the guilty plea Thursday, saying she would defer comment until after sentencing.
In deferred probation cases, there is no final judgment of guilt if a defendant completes the term of probation. Criminally negligent homicide is a state jail felony punishable by up to two years in a state jail.
According to reports, Wolf crashed his motorcycle in Riesel near State Highway 6 and Adams Street about 1 a.m. June 28, 2014, throwing the 31-year-old Bell from the bike. Authorities said she was not wearing a helmet and hit her head on a guardrail.
A Riesel officer saw Wolf’s motorcycle parked at Oakley’s bar earlier in the evening, and Wolf admitted to paramedics that he had been drinking. He was treated at a Waco hospital for a serious leg injury and told a nurse he used methamphetamine earlier in the day, court officials said.