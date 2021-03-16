Waco man pleads guilty in solicitation of a minor sting, seeks deferred probation

A Waco man arrested in an undercover child exploitation sting last year pleaded guilty Tuesday and is asking to be placed on deferred probation.

Isaiah Keegan Dove, 23, pleaded guilty to three counts of online solicitation of a minor in a plea bargain with prosecutors, who recommended he be placed on deferred adjudication probation.

Judge Susan Kelly of 54th State District Court ordered a background report to be compiled on Dove and has set sentencing for May 11.

In deferred adjudication cases, there is no final judgment of guilt and no conviction if a defendant completes probation.

Dove's attorney, Jason Milam, did not return phone messages Tuesday.

Dove was arrested in May on charges he solicited sex from McLennan County Sheriff's Office Investigator Joseph Scaramucci, who posed online as a 16-year-old girl.

According to an arrest affidavit, Scaramucci received messages from Dove, who asked if they could exchange nude pictures and if the girl was willing to have a sexual encounter with him and his girlfriend.

Dove later talked about specific sex acts he wanted to perform on the girl and asked if she could come to his home to have sex with him, the affidavit states.