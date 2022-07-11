Waco man pleads guilty to assaulting a police officer

A Waco man pleaded guilty Monday assaulting a Waco police officer in December 2020.

Joe Clakely, 27, of Waco, entered a negotiated plea of guilty to to a second-degree felony charge of assaulting a police officer and third-degree felony charge of evading arrest in a vehicle.

Police said an officer was attempting to arrest Clakely in connection to a criminal mischief incident when Clakely attempted to flee in his vehicle, hitting the officer with his side mirror. The officer was not seriously injured and assisted with Clakely’s arrest on the evading arrest and assault charges.

Clakely had no prior felony or misdemeanor convictions.

His defense attorney, John Donahue, joined with prosecutor Kristen Duron of the McLennan County District Attorney’s Office in recommending deferred adjudication probation for six years and a $500 fine for each charge.

Judge Susan Kelly of the 54th State District Court accepted Clakely’s plea of guilty Monday on both charges, but she ordered a presentencing investigation instead of sentencing him.

A sentencing hearing will be scheduled for Clakely after the results of the investigation and Judge Kelly may at that time abide by the recommended sentence, sentence him up to the maximum for each offense or add her own terms and conditions in addition to the recommended sentence.

The Texas criminal code allows a sentence for the first charge of two to 20 years in prison and a fine of up to $10,000. The second charge would be punishable by two to 10 years in prison and a fine of up to $10,000.

The original criminal mischief incident took place on Dec. 19, 2020, the Tribune-Herald previously reported. Waco police were called just after 2 a.m. to the 2500 block of South 27th Street about Clakely kicking his cousin’s vehicle, police said at the time. When police arrived, Clakely was sitting in a nearby vehicle and attempted to flee.

“As he was fleeing, the man accelerated towards the officers and struck one of the officers with his driver’s side mirror, striking our officer in the elbow,” a press release from that time stated. “After this, the officers ran to their vehicle as the suspect continued to flee from them.”