Waco man pleads guilty to sexual assault of high school student

A Waco man pleaded guilty Tuesday to sexually assaulting a 15-year-old high school student in February 2019.

Zephaniah Johnson, 20, pleaded guilty to sexual assault of a child, a second-degree felony punishable by up to 20 years in prison.

Prosecutor Will Hix recommended that Johnson be placed on deferred probation, and 19th State District Judge Thomas West ordered a background report on Johnson, which he will review before sentencing on Dec. 28.

According to police reports, Johnson, who was 18 at the time, went to a 15-year-old University High School student's home on Howard Street and forced the girl to undress. He then sexually assaulted her, she reported.

The girl reported the sexual assault to a school counselor two days later and school administrators notified Waco police, according to reports.

Johnson told police he had consensual sex with the underage girl. Waco police investigators initially did not arrest Johnson, but sent the case to the McLennan County District Attorney's office as a grand jury referral.

Hix said he offered deferred probation to Johnson because the "victim wanted closure more than anything else."

In deferred probation cases, there is no final judgment of guilt if defendants complete the terms and conditions of probation.

