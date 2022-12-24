Waco man pleads to $14M oil and gas Ponzi scheme, still faces civil suit

A Waco man who pleaded guilty last month to federal wire fraud charges in a $14 million Ponzi scheme involving oil and gas investments still faces a civil suit Waco's 414th State District Court.

Jay Taylor II pleaded guilty Nov. 30 in a federal district court in Fort Worth in a scheme that involved defrauding more than 70 investors who lost more than $3.5 million. A sentencing hearing is scheduled for March 30, and Taylor faces up to 20 years in prison, a fine up to $250,000, and potential forfeitures and restitution.

“As part of a scheme to defraud, (he) falsely represented to investors that their return on investment would paid from oil and gas sales revenue on the refurbished leases, that he would receive approximately 20 percent in commissions from oil sales profits and that he and B.M. would not receive any compensation from the lease acquisitions until the investors fully recouped their investments,” documents related to the plea state.

The federal court documents do not name "B.M." Taylor has a co-defendant, Bill Marcum Jr., of Stephenville, in the civil suit filed in Waco.

Most of the leases pitched to investors generated no revenue, according to federal court documents. Taylor actually received commissions directly from investment funds and not from sales, the documents state.

Federal authorities also seized about $525,000 in connection with the case from accounts traceable to the scheme.

Eight McLennan County individuals and businesses filed a lawsuit July 13 against Taylor, Marcum and related businesses, claiming they had defrauded the plaintiffs of almost $937,000. The plaintiffs include Malcolm Harmon, Quick Wrench Automotive LLC, Troy Reed, Jason Roessler, Blowed It LLC, Ryan Lane, Rod Clinard and James Gilmore.

In their initial responses, Taylor and Marcum issued general denials of all charges. The case remains in the early stages, and has not progressed to the point of taking depositions, according to court records.

The plaintiffs' Waco attorney, Jim Dunnam, declined comment on their behalf.

Attempts to reach Taylor by phone Thursday were unsuccessful. Attorneys for Taylor and Marcum did not respond to phone messages or emails Thursday.