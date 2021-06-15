Waco man ruled insane in 2016 murder of AT&T worker to remain in mental hospital

A Waco man found not guilty by reason of insanity in the 2016 stabbing and beating death of an AT&T worker was recommitted to a state mental hospital Tuesday after doctors report he "is likely to cause serious harm" to others.
Judge Susan Kelly of Waco's 54th State District Court ordered Zachary Lamone McKee to remain in a maximum-security state hospital for another year, when his indefinite commitment order will be reviewed again.
McKee, 31, who has a long history of mental illness and substance abuse, was found not guilty by reason of insanity in October 2019 in the April 2016 death of Kenneth Cleveland, a 61-year-old AT&T technician.
McKee has told doctors he heard crows telling him Cleveland, who was working in the 1400 block of Barron Avenue, was a police officer on a sting operation before McKee stabbed Cleveland more than 20 times, beat him with a shovel and set his clothes on fire.
Before McKee was committed to the Vernon State Hospital, an Austin psychiatrist and a Waco psychologist found McKee insane at the time of the offense, while a Waco psychiatrist found that he was legally sane. McKee has since been transferred to the Austin State Hospital.
In recommitting McKee for more treatment, Kelly found he has a severe mental illness, is likely to harm others and that the treatment he needs cannot be found in a less-restrictive environment without putting others at risk.
According to a report from Austin State Hospital, McKee is diagnosed with "schizoaffective disorder, bipolar type" with a history of substance abuse.
Several of Cleveland's seven daughters and his aunt watched the brief hearing Tuesday afternoon via teleconference. None spoke during the hearing.
Defendants who are found not guilty by reason of insanity are sent to a state mental hospital for treatment. After that, the law requires the court to conduct an annual review of the defendant’s status to see if he or she should remain for additional treatment. Some defendants with serious mental issues are deemed too dangerous to themselves or others to ever be released.
Former 54th State District Judge Matt Johnson appointed three doctors to examine McKee, a rare occurrence prompted by conflicting opinions from the first two doctors. Those opposing opinions left the third doctor, in essence, as the tiebreaker.
According to a report from Waco psychiatrist Dr. Steven L. Mark, McKee has a long history of schizophrenia and drug abuse but also showed signs that he knew what he had done was wrong and he took measures to try to cover up his crime. That led Mark to conclude he was sane and knew what he had done was wrong.
“During the offense, McKee hit the victim with a shovel and disposed of the shovel in a ditch,” Mark wrote in his report. “The shovel had come from the victim’s truck, as well as a pole that also came from the truck that McKee used to prod the victim.
“Sometime later, McKee tried to retrieve the shovel from the ditch, but it was no longer there. McKee also took the victim’s wallet and $60 and tossed the wallet in a trash can down the alley from the scene. These actions can speak to motive and trying to conceal objects involved in the crime.”
McKee did not know Cleveland, who worked for AT&T 43 years, Mark wrote. His decision to burn Cleveland’s clothes, which initially led Waco police to think Cleveland had been electrocuted, “may have been an attempt to destroy evidence as well,” Mark reported.
In a report filed in July 2018 by Dr. Lee Carter, the Waco psychologist concludes McKee was legally insane at the time of the offense. Johnson later appointed Austin psychiatrist Dr. Maureen Burrows to evaluate McKee. She agreed with Carter.
Carter wrote in his report that McKee spoke freely about Cleveland’s murder and did not deny his involvement in his death.
“He reported that on the date of the index offense, ‘ravens, you know, crows, were crowing and communicating … they were crowing and speaking English … they were saying, ‘sting operation, sting operation.’ I told that to the detective. … I thought it was all a part of God’s plan…I had heard God speak out of the sky saying, ‘take bag — B-A-G..sort of like saying go ahead.’”
McKee told Carter he went into the alley and Cleveland came down from the pole where he was working.
“What I did was real stupid .. when I say it was stupid, I mean it was real stupid … even though I heard them voices, I should have known better,” Carter’s report states, quoting McKee.
Several of Cleveland's family members and others were unhappy about how the case was handled, with some saying that McKee was "playing the system" by pretending to be insane. Another called the outcome "a big slap in the face to this family."
Public backlash from the case led McLennan County District Attorney Barry Johnson to rethink how his office handles cases in which defendants plead not guilty by reason of insanity. For a time, Johnson's office disregarded doctors' expert opinions and decided to let juries decide the issue of insanity, frustrating defense attorneys.
Johnson has said if he had to do it over again, he would have allowed a jury to decide McKee's fate.