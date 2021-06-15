Waco man ruled insane in 2016 murder of AT&T worker to remain in mental hospital

“During the offense, McKee hit the victim with a shovel and disposed of the shovel in a ditch,” Mark wrote in his report. “The shovel had come from the victim’s truck, as well as a pole that also came from the truck that McKee used to prod the victim.

“Sometime later, McKee tried to retrieve the shovel from the ditch, but it was no longer there. McKee also took the victim’s wallet and $60 and tossed the wallet in a trash can down the alley from the scene. These actions can speak to motive and trying to conceal objects involved in the crime.”

McKee did not know Cleveland, who worked for AT&T 43 years, Mark wrote. His decision to burn Cleveland’s clothes, which initially led Waco police to think Cleveland had been electrocuted, “may have been an attempt to destroy evidence as well,” Mark reported.

In a report filed in July 2018 by Dr. Lee Carter, the Waco psychologist concludes McKee was legally insane at the time of the offense. Johnson later appointed Austin psychiatrist Dr. Maureen Burrows to evaluate McKee. She agreed with Carter.

Carter wrote in his report that McKee spoke freely about Cleveland’s murder and did not deny his involvement in his death.